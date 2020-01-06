$50,000 winning Powerball ticket unclaimed

BELLS, Tenn.–One player in Crockett County wins $50,000 by matching 4 numbers plus Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gas USA in Bells.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with a cashier at the Fill and Go, who said the winner hasn’t claimed the winning ticket yet.

Some people at the gas station said knowing a winning ticket is purchased at one of their local gas stations gives them hope they will win one day.

Powerball tickets must be redeemed within 180 days after the drawing date.

According to state law, if the $50,000 goes unclaimed, half of the money goes to after-school programs, the other half goes back into the prize pool.