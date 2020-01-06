Authorities investigate Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A house fire in Henry County is under investigation.

Henry County officials confirmed the fire started around midnight Monday in the 7000 block of Whitlock Road.

The property was completely engulfed, and firefighters were still working to put out the blaze at 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say they have been unable to contact the homeowner.

“TBI and bomb and arson are on the scene with us, just for precautionary reasons. We don’t suspect anything, but until we can figure out what happened and what’s going on, we’re working it as an active scene,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Damon Lowe said.

The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the Whitlock Volunteer Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.