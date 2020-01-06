Heavy Rain Looking Likely Later This Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, January 6th

Clouds are increasing in southwest Tennessee from a weak area of low pressure near the Mississippi Delta. Showers are likeliest near the Tennessee River later this evening but the chance for rain is slim. Showers are a whole lot more likely later this week, and there is a potential for significant rainfall.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a slight chance for scattered showers. Any rain will be on the light side and many of us will have none at all. Those showers and clouds will be gone by the morning with temperatures near freezing at sunrise Tuesday.

Another crystal clear sky is forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon. We’ll continue a warming trend all week but rain is expected to return Thursday, and there could be a lot of it ahead! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

