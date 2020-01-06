Humboldt police release suspect description in store burglary

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have released a description of a man suspected of breaking into a Humboldt business over the weekend.

Humboldt police say officers responded to Robert’s Package Store and Party Shop on Eastend Drive just before noon Sunday.

Police say a black man wearing a camouflage jacket, orange shirt, tan hat and blue jeans is shown on surveillance video throwing a rock through the front glass door of the business.

Police say the man stole at least a dozen bottles of alcohol.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.