JMCSS first work session of the year

JACKSON, Tenn.–In Monday’s work session meeting, Jackson-Madison County School Board members discussed one local college looking to acquire the Lincoln property.

“Now Lane actually feels like they have some use for that building right, so what the discussion is, it would revert back to the city, so they’re talking to us, the school system in order to get this school over to Lane’s ownership,” said JMCSS Chairman Pete Johnson.

School board members went over the public-private project for the new Madison Academic High and JCM High.

“The attorneys are working up their last legal documents, which comes after the bidding process, for both schools,” said Johnson.

The attorneys will then have to present numbers to both the city and county.

“With that, we have to vote to accept those, the county has to vote to accept those, and actually the city wants us to vote prior to them accepting it,” said Johnson.

Which the school board will meet and vote on February 3 at 5:30 p.m.

In the next school board meeting January 9, members will vote on several policy changes, that will adjust to the Tennessee School Board Association recommended policies.