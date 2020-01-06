Man killed in four-wheeler crash while hunting

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Henry County has safety officials reminding residents of one easy step that could save your life.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a resident died this weekend in a four-wheeler crash.

Family told investigators that he went hunting Sunday afternoon, and they reported him missing after they were unable to get in contact with him by Monday morning.

Early Monday, someone spotted his body pinned under a four-wheeler in a field off Highway 641 north.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Damon Lowe says letting people know where you’re going could save your life.

“We always suggest that if you’re going out and hunting alone to always let someone know the area you’re hunting in. Maybe let someone know to call and check on you, other than just going out by yourself, because accidents do happen,” Lowe said.

Officials are not releasing the name until they confirm that all family members have been notified.