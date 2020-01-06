Miller, Herron, and Pope make history as local referees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tonight’s contest between Jackson Christian and Natchez Trace was one for the record books as Jackson’s Mona Miller, Bolivar’s Shunice Herron, and Dyersburg’s Beth Pope, became the first all female crew to referee a high school boys basketball in the West Tennessee area.

All three women have spent years around the game of basketball, playing, coaching, and now giving back to the sport as local officials. They each expressed their enjoyment and gratitude towards their field of work, and expect to see more all female officiating crews in the men’s game in the near future.