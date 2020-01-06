Mugshots : Madison County : 01/03/20 – 01/06/20

1/34 Benjamine Allan Gutowski Simple domestic assault

2/34 Caleb Young Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest

3/34 Cenkevias Thaxter Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/34 Daniel Dennis Hunt Violation of probation



5/34 Daniel Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/34 David Glenn Riggs Violation of probation

7/34 Jahquie Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/34 Jamiah Mays Aggravated domestic assault



9/34 Jasmine Wilson Violation of community corrections

10/34 Jason Thomas Failure to appear

11/34 Jonas Bernard Reid Simple domestic assault

12/34 Juan Melendez Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/34 Justin Vandyke Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, DUI

14/34 Keith Baggett Failure to appear, aggravated domestic assault

15/34 Keyshauna Martin Schedule VI drug violations

16/34 Khiry Shepherd Failure to appear



17/34 Kwesi Uqdah Rape

18/34 Neico Bond Failure to appear

19/34 Rain Walker Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

20/34 Rhonda Loggin Violation of probation



21/34 Robert Adams Possession of methamphetamine

22/34 Robert Burrow Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/34 Robyn Henderson Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations

24/34 Roger Lynn Mills Aggravated domestic assault



25/34 Seimone Aline Holt Violation of probation

26/34 Stephan V. Davis Failure to appear

27/34 Terreal Dickerson Disorderly conduct

28/34 Tiffany Byrd Simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest



29/34 Tiffany Williams Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

30/34 Timothy Hardy Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/34 Todd Englet Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/34 Tyran Fowler Harassment



33/34 William Gooch Violation of probation

34/34 Wynonna Brown Violation of probation





































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/06/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.