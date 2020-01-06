New halotherapy business officially opens in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Three best friends officially open their halotherapy salt cave, Salis Halotherapy in north Jackson, Monday.

Health experts say halotherpy is a natural alternative and complimentary way of improving respiratory issues, skin conditions such as acne, stress, anxiety, and athletic performance.

“Salt is absorbent. We keep our salt dry and when we put it in the machines and you breathe it in, sitting in the rooms it gets down in your lungs and helps absorb some of that mucus and different things like that so you can expel it and get it out,” said Katherine Remedies.

Salis Halotherapy offers discounts for military, first responders and teachers..

They will soon offer student discounts as well.