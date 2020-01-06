New health clinic opening in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services, based out of Memphis, is expanding to east Jackson.

“We will be offering primary care for medical services. In the first year of operation, we’ll also provide integrated behavioral health services, via Telehealth, to some of our behavioral health consultants in Memphis,” said Shantelle Leatherwood, Christ Community Health Services CEO.

Later, they plan on opening a pharmacy and providing dental services.

“To have an organization of this status come in is something we’re proud of. I hope our people take advantage of it and come,” Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd said.

Services provided here are low-cost and income-based, which is vitally important to a community like east Jackson.

“A lot of people don’t have transportation,” Dodd said. “It’s always good to have an organization in your community you can get to real easily.”

Leatherwood says they are happy to be here.

“The Lord just spoke to my heart about the harvest being plentiful here, and there was a need for healthcare services. At that point, we felt called to come. To see this come to fruition, we got grant funds, support from the local hospital. Every single barrier was removed for us to come here,” Leatherwood said.

The Christ Community Clinic is on Lexington Street, across the street from Jackson Careers and Technology Elementary School.

It opens Tuesday, January 7 at 8 a.m.