Police investigate Monday robbery at Brownsville convenience store

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. – The Brownsville Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at the Exxon gas station just off of Interstate 40 exit 56 Monday afternoon.

Police are attempting to collect evidence that may lead to the capture of three suspects.

“Units responded within five minutes of the call,” Brownsville Police Department Assistant Chief Kelvin Evans. “Once talking to the clerk, information is that three black males entered the store.”

The robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. Police say one of the suspects entered the store with a black garbage bag.

“Three black males entered the store, one holding a black bag, then went behind the register and someone threatened the clerk for money and then went in the register and took an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes. They left headed east on I-40, headed toward Madison County driving a silver Optima,” Evans said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260.