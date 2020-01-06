Sheriff releases new details after body found in van

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Joe King and Michael Hockaday are in jail after a van was found on the side of the road Thursday night with a body inside.

“When we got to the scene, it was just after 11 p.m., and our victim was still warm. So it just happened,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

Buck says around 10 p.m. Thursday, King, a woman and the victim Nathaniel Purvis, went to a home on High School Road.

That is where Purvis was shot during an altercation.

“That gentleman had been shot, placed in the vehicle, driven to that location where he got stuck,” Buck said.

Buck says once King wrecked the van in a ditch and realized he wasn’t going anywhere, he got out and walked just a few yards down the road and started knocking on neighbors’ doors.

King told one of the neighbors there was a van in a ditch with a body inside, and then walked back to his house.

“We quickly were able to interview him. He was intoxicated at the time. We were able to get enough information to find out he had been in an altercation with some other people,” Buck said.

That’s when the sheriff’s office found out about the altercation on High School Road and went to that house.

“There was evidence of the crime there too. He didn’t get rid of the blood in his driveway or some of the victim’s property that was in the driveway,” Buck said.

King and Hockaday are facing charges of tampering with evidence. Hockaday is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

Both men are being held at the McNairy County Correction Complex.