Sunny And Fair Today

Weather Update: 7:50 AM – Monday, January 6 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the first full ‘normal’ week of the year on a cold note. Temps are in the middle and lower 30s to start us off. Skies are mainly clear. High pressure is sliding east along the I-64 corridor in Illinois/Indiana, which will keep the wind out of the ENE. It will also keep things mainly clear through the daytime hours. Temps will climb through the 40s to around 50 for the high this afternoon.



Tonight:

Clouds will start to increase towards sunset. a quasi stalled boundary that moved through yesterday. A few spotty showers will be possible as a fast moving clipper translates from the East Central Plains to the upper Ohio Valley. The rain will likely fall overnight, so most of you won’t even know it happened! Much better chances of rain return later this week. Until then enjoy the quiet weather.

