UT Institute of Agriculture wine sessions

The University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture is offering workshops for farmers interested in producing grapes and making wine in the state.

According to the institute, the workshops will be held across the state January and in February.

The schedule includes a session right here in the Hub City on February 14.

If you wish to attend, you must pre-register and pay a registration fee of $25 per person.

The sessions will teach participants about the industry, opportunities in Tennessee, how to produce vineyards in the state and financial information about the trade.

For more information or to pre-register for one of the sessions, click here.