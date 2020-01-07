12-year-old becomes mayor for a day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 12-year-old’s good deed put him in a very high position Tuesday.

Last month, Taeshon Curry shopped with a cop through the local Boys and Girls Club. Instead of picking out presents for himself, he bought gifts for homeless people.

Tuesday morning, he became the Jackson Mayor… for the day.

As mayor he met everyone at city hall, presided over the city council meeting and spoke at a news conference.

Here’s what he had to say about the day.

“Part nervous, good, bad and boring,” Curry said.

“I may go home and let him take care of it,” Mayor Scott Conger said.

“No, I’m trying to go to school,” Curry said.

Conger said it was an honor to have Curry at city hall.