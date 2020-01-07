A Couple More Dry Days Before Heavy Rain Returns

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, January 7th

Slightly cooler today, but skies have stayed mostly sunny! We’re expecting more sunshine tomorrow with dry weather through at least most of Thursday, but showers and thunderstorms are still likely going to end this week. Flash flooding is the main concern, but there’s a risk for severe weather as well.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue overnight, and thanks to light winds and a dry atmosphere, temperatures will fall down to the lower 30s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be warmer than it was today, in fact, it will be close to as warm as it was yesterday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine again with light winds. We’ll start to see cloud cover increase on Thursday with showers arriving Thursday night. Rain looks likeliest between Friday and Saturday with the heaviest showers falling with the incoming cold front. Timing with the frontal boundary is still uncertain but it looks like Saturday morning and afternoon is when we will need to be most weather-aware. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

