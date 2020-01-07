First Education Vision Committee Meeting of the year

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Education Vision Committee meeting held Tuesday included a continued discussion of agenda items from Monday’s work session meeting.

Interim Superintendent Ray Washington briefed members about the timeline for the new K-8 school.

He said the construction will possibly start late spring or early summer of this year.

“As far as a timeline goes, a lot of it’s predicated on several variables but once again, the first key thing is, working with the county making sure the financing structure’s in place,” said Washington.

Washington said once construction starts, the project will take up to 13 months to complete.