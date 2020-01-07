Hearing held for man charged with indecent exposure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing four counts of indecent exposure was in court Tuesday.

Joshua Horne was arrested December 27 after witnesses say he exposed himself to children at two different locations. He also faces two counts of stalking.

Horne’s attorney was not in court Tuesday, and Horne’s hearing was rescheduled.

The judge did add a condition to his release. Horne is not allowed to be around children including at schools, parks or any entertainment venues.

His next court date is set for Tuesday, January 28.