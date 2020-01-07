Lane College leaders want former Lincoln Elementary School building

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Lane College has a strategic plan that involves having a more significant impact on east Jackson,” said Richard Donnell, Lane College President’s Senior Advisor.

Included in this plan, is what Donnell said is the “Miracle Mile,” a 10-block area, that will provide additional resources leaders with Lane believe will help the east Jackson community.

Within those 10 blocks is the former Lincoln Elementary School, a building Lane College leaders want to acquire for three uses.

“One in academics, one in cultural enrichment, and one in recreation,” said Donnell.

As far as academics, Donnell said Lane College plans to help students interested in pursuing teaching.

He said the property will also help with more space for their sports teams to use for practice.

“And as far as cultural enrichment, we will use that to assist the community in the arts and sciences and STEM programs,” said Donnell.

Donnell said the college’s ‘Miracle Mile’ will be a 10-20 year process, but as soon as the school board and city give them approval to acquire the property, Lane wants to begin as soon as possible.

Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Pete Johnson said the board is talking with the city, to get the Lincoln Property over to Lane’s ownership.