Madison County mayor speaks at Jackson Exchange Club meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris spoke to the club about the state of the county.

He says meetings like this are important to keep taxpayers informed on what is happening in their area and what they can look forward to.

Harris spoke on topics including the jail expansion and how our tourism industry is doing, but he says those are not the biggest issues we face.

“The two biggest issues that we have to face is the continued improvement of our school system and the outcomes of our school system, as well as workforce development,” Harris said.

Harris said we have plenty of jobs in the area but not many people to hire.

A 3.2 percent unemployment rate is leaving some industries struggling to keep their doors open.