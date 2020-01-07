Man sentenced to six years in 4-year-old’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Darwin Reid was convicted in November of criminally negligent homicide and child abuse and neglect in the death of four-year-old Zion Croom.

Tuesday, nearly four years after Zion’s death, Judge Don Allen sentenced Reid to serve six years.

“It hurts so bad. My baby is not here anymore, it’s nothing nobody can do to change that,” said Zion’s mother Renicka Croom. “Justice for my baby, justice for Zion. It’s still justice for Zion.”

Court documents say Croom had left the toddler and her other son with Darwin February of 2016, six days before Zion died.

Reid chose not to speak during his hearing, but his relatives spoke about the sentencing afterward.

“I think it was a pretty good thing like six years, it ain’t too bad you know,” said Darwin’s sister Ciara Reid. “It’s better than life.”

“I thank God this is over for us now,” said Darwin’s grandmother, Autherine Reid

Reid was originally indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

He is currently serving 13 years on other charges.