Meeting aims to raise awareness of Radon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation held an awareness meeting Tuesday.

Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, the first being second hand smoke.

Tuesday was about letting the public take advantage of free test kits offered through TDEC.

“The only way to know if you have a radon issue is to test, because you can’t see it, you can’t smell it, there is no way to figure it out if it’s there or not, and our test kits are free. They’re very good technology. They’re easy to use, and the lab fee is included,” said Vaughn Cassidy.

According to the TDEC, Radon is known to exist in every county in Tennessee. Also, one in five Tennessee homes tests high for Radon.