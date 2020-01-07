Mugshots : Madison County : 01/06/20 – 01/07/20 January 7, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Amanda Sumler Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Brittany Goodman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Christopher Massengill Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Correy Reynolds Aggravated domestic assault, harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Daisha Reeves Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Dillon Gladney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Jennifer Igess Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Jimmy Clark Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Joshua Cathey Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Justin Raupp Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Sandra Austin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Teresa Beard Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Terrancio Watkins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to comply, failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Thomas Latch Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tyrone Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest