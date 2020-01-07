Mugshots : Madison County : 01/06/20 – 01/07/20

1/16 Amanda Sumler Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

2/16 Brittany Goodman Violation of probation

3/16 Christopher Massengill Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Correy Reynolds Aggravated domestic assault, harassment domestic assault



5/16 Daisha Reeves Aggravated assault

6/16 Dillon Gladney Failure to appear

7/16 Jennifer Igess Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI

8/16 Jimmy Clark Violation of probation



9/16 Joshua Cathey Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/16 Justin Raupp Possession of methamphetamine

11/16 Ralph Cockrell Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/16 Sandra Austin Failure to appear



13/16 Teresa Beard Criminal trespass

14/16 Terrancio Watkins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, possession of a handgun while under the influence, failure to comply, failure to appear, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/16 Thomas Latch Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Tyrone Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/06/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.