Selmer Head Start application period opens Jan. 15

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Selmer Head Start will be accepting applications for pre-registration next week for the 2020-2021 school year.

Pre-registration for 3 and 4-year-old children will be held at the Selmer Head Start Center at 705 Industrial Park Road from Wednesday, January 15 to Friday, January 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Southwest Human Resource Agency.

SWHRA says parents must provide the child’s name, birth date and a copy of the child’s TennCare card.

Parents are also asked to bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, immunization records from either the health department or a physician, and verification of income through a W-2, income tax form 1040, pay stubs or Families First.