Students present recycling project ideas to Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Northeast Middle School welcomed a special guest Tuesday.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger met with a small group of Northeast Middle School Academic Academy students from the environmental science class Tuesday.

They discussed their recycling project and presented their proposal to him.

“Really, we want this to spread across Tennessee because our oceans are full of plastic now, and so is the Mississippi River, and we want to prevent that and we want to save our earth,” said eighth grader Huynh Ngoctramy Kamille.

The students say they want to start the initiative by placing recycle bins in their school and community centers.