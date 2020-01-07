Sunny, But Chilly

Weather Update: 7: 40 AM – Tuesday, January 7 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another cold start to the morning as temperatures fall into the middle and lower 30s behind a weak clipper. A few lingering high level clouds will gradually give way to mainly sunny skies as high pressure builds into the region. Temps will slowly climb through the 40s and top off in the lower 50s. The main flow will shift from the northwest, so it will be a hair chilly compared to yesterday, but still about average for this time of year



Tonight:

Skies will remain clear, which will allow temps to fall into the low 30s, possibly upper 20s. There will likely also be a good deal of frost.

