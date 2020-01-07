Trials in medical professionals’ opioid cases set to start next month

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the top stories of 2019 was the massive federal investigation that led to the arrests of doctors and medical professionals across West Tennessee.

Nearly nine months after multiple medical professionals were charged in federal indictments, their trials are set to begin.

The first will be for Charles Alston, whose trial is scheduled to start February 5. Alston is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Alston was the supervising physician for nurse practitioner Britney Petway. The two were slated to appear in court together, but on January 3, Petway became one of the first to enter a guilty plea.

She admitted guilt on multiple charges of drug trafficking, and she now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine around $1 million.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 9.

In March, two others are scheduled to stand trial: Thomas Kelly Ballard III on March 9 and Glenn Bonifield on March 19.

Ballard faces 18 charges, including one count accusing him of giving opioids to a patient who later died from those opioids. If Ballard is convicted, he could face life in prison.

Then on June 1, Loran Karlosky, Mary Bond and Jay Shires are scheduled to go to trial on similar conspiracy charges.

On September 14, Alexander Alperovich, the “Rock Doc” Jeff Young and Andrew Rudin will appear in court together.

Alperovich and Rudin are facing one count each of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Both face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Meanwhile, Young still faces 15 counts and is accused of giving opioids to a pregnant woman. Those counts alone have a maximum penalty of up to 40 years.

Young’s attorneys filed a motion in October to move the trial from Jackson to Memphis.

Judge Daniel Breen has still not ruled on that motion.

The trials are expected to last at least one week for each defendant.