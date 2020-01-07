Union City police investigate theft of two ATVs

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is investigating a theft at Abernathy’s Cycles.

Investigators say two RZR Turbo S All Terrain Vehicles were taken from the ATV lot sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and the time the business opened on Monday.

Investigators were able to find two places where the fence had been cut open, as well as shoe prints and two sets of ATV tracks, according to a news release from Union City police.

The release says investigators followed the ATV tracks to a parking area of another business on West Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515 or Crime Stoppers (731) 885-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved.