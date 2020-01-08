Family, friends gather to remember Madisson Bright

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends and family of Madisson Bright gathered at the Ridgecrest Cemetery to remember her, but also to bring awareness to a rising issue in America.

“We are trying to bring awareness to gun violence,” said mother of Madisson Bright, Jamie Forrest.

These words come from a mother grieving for her daughter.

On December 8, Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of South Lexington Street in Trenton.

Police says they found Madisson Bright in a home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

“Just a piece of my heart is gone and missing,” Forrest said.

Forrest says her daughter’s friends and family are gathered around her grave to remember their loved one.

“But she was known as Maddie. She was the most kind, loving person, with the biggest heart,” Forrest said.

Candles were lit while listening to music sung by Bright; her mother sings along, connecting to every word her daughter says.

“My daughter doesn’t have life anymore. It’s just really hard,” Forrest said.

Trenton police say 23-year-old Deandrez Belew is in custody and has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the shooting.

Belew is currently being held in the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

His bond has not been set at this time.