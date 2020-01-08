Family searches for answers in Artemio Alvarado’s disappearance

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been six months since anyone in Artemio Alvarado’s family has heard from him, and now his family is reaching out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as they search for answers.

Back in June, Yesenia Alvarado says she got a call from her dad saying her brother, Artemio Alvarado, was missing.

“I tried calling my brother and my mom called the police, and the police made a report,” Yesenia Alvarado said.

Ever since then, there have been very few leads or new information in the case.

“Devastating. We’re desperate to know where he’s at,” Yesenia Alvarado said.

Yesenia lives in Texas, but she came to Tennessee to ride along with police officers to different locations.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, Artemio’s last possible known location was on Henry Johnson Road, where his phone was pinged.

His sister says he hasn’t answered that phone since he went missing.

“When I went up there, the woods were real bad. We couldn’t go in there even if we wanted to,” she said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps solve this case.

“We need peace, even if he’s alive or dead. We need to know where he’s at. We need peace,” Yesenia Alvarado said.

Artemio was last seen wearing a red soccer t-shirt, blue jeans and camouflage work books.

He has the letter “A” tattooed on both arms and the word “Tama” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.