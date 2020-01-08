Henderson police seek assistance in Save-A-Lot robbery

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Save-A-Lot over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery Saturday around 7:10 p.m. at the store, according to a news release from the Henderson police.

Investigators say the suspect went up to the register and demanded money after showing a weapon.

The suspect left with cash and was last seen running behind the building, according to the release.

The release says the suspect was around 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing around 140 to 150 pounds and wearing all black with a bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201.