Attempted home invasion leads officers to high-speed chase into Gibson County

MILAN, Tenn. — Authorities say an attempted home invasion turned into a high-speed car chase Wednesday evening.

According to the Milan Police Department, authorities got a call from a someone who lives in Atwood of a man trying to get into the caller’s house.

After getting a description of the suspect’s vehicle, authorities say they set up a perimeter and waited for the suspected vehicle to enter the City of Milan.

Authorities say after spotting the suspect a car chase began.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says the suspect rammed a police vehicle, disabling it.

“As they were pursuing him he started making aggressive maneuvers towards the officers, and so they ended the pursuit right out here on the highway,” Sellers said.

He says the suspect is in custody and was taken to the Milan Police Department.

Seller says there were no injuries other than the suspect suffering a bite from a K-9 officer.