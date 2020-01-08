Lifeline hosting ‘New Year, New You’ blood drive Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is inviting the community to give blood on Thursday, January 9.

Lifeline says there is an urgent need for those with type O-positive and O-negative blood.

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive. Those who donate blood between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt that says, “Chill out, Give Blood,” according to a news release.

Lifeline says the blood drive is to celebrate National Volunteer Blood Month that was created to ensure enough blood is available at a time when flu, cold and other factors prevent regular blood donations.

Donors also have the chance of winning three prizes: three months of personal training sessions from Next Level Performance and Training, a head-to-toe massage package from Jackson Massage and Day Spa and two $100 gift cards to The Corner Boutique, according to the release.

For more information call Lifeline at (731) 427-4431.