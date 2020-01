JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is participating in a national retreat.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is hosting a retreat based on the best selling book called “33 Days to Morning Glory.”

Organizers say thousands of Catholics all over America have engaged in this retreat program, and their lives have been changed.

If you would like to attend, they gather on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and on Fridays at 10 a.m.