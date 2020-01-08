Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/20 – 01/08/20 January 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Jaleel Swain Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possess Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Andrew Dylan Jobe Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possess Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Cadeedria Sanders Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Deonkievious Deshun Cooper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Ionel Cirpaci Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Katherine Plemons Reckless endangerment, criminal impersonation, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Kayla Miller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Matthew Bishop Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Porsha Jeanne Watkins-Burton Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Quinton Banks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Wayne Crawford Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest