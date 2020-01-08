Mugshots : Madison County : 01/07/20 – 01/08/20

1/11 Jaleel Swain Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possess

2/11 Andrew Dylan Jobe Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon/illegal possess

3/11 Cadeedria Sanders Failure to appear

4/11 Deonkievious Deshun Cooper Violation of community corrections



5/11 Ionel Cirpaci Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/11 Katherine Plemons Reckless endangerment, criminal impersonation, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

7/11 Kayla Miller Violation of community corrections

8/11 Matthew Bishop Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/11 Porsha Jeanne Watkins-Burton Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/11 Quinton Banks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

11/11 Wayne Crawford Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.