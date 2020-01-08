National Mentoring Month declared during 100 Black Men meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has officially proclaimed January National Mentoring Month.

Councilman Earnest Brooks made the announcement Wednesday morning in a meeting with the 100 Black Men of West Tennessee organization.

The organizations focuses on mentoring young men from middle school to adulthood.

In the meeting, they honored one of the young men, Sean Reid.

“They have set the foundation. They’re the ones who have built the road for future generations. I could never be more grateful or more appreciative,” said 100 Black Men mentee Sean Reid.

Reid currently attends the University of Memphis Lambuth and plans on going into healthcare.