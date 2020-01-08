One person arrested after robbery in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Henderson police say one person has been arrested in a connection to a robbery that occurred on Frankie Lane in Henderson.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, January 2, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Frankie Lane, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

The victim told officers that a man walked up to his vehicle and pointed a pistol to his head, demanding money, according to the release.

The suspect ran off after taking items from the victim, according to the release.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday, January 7, at a house on Frankie Lane, where many items were found, including items belonging to the victim, according to the release.

Investigators say Jerry Alton Hart was determined to be a suspect in the robbery, and is being charged with aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and theft under $1,000.