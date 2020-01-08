Person of interest sought in thefts from liquor store

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person of interest involved in a theft at a local liquor store.

According to a news release, the thefts were reported at Midtown Wine and Spirits on Campbell Street on two separate instances.

Police say that on both occasions, store surveillance video showed an unidentified man breaking into the store and stealing bottles of liquor.

Surveillance video from December 13 shows a man wearing a toboggan, yellow shirt with a plaid shirt underneath, blue jeans and boots, according to the release.

Surveillance video from January 3 shows a man wearing a camouflage jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans and tan boots.

If anyone is able to identify the individual or individuals, contact the Jackson Police Department by calling 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.