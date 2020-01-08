Sheriff’s Office confirms body found after Sunday fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a body was found Wednesday after a fire on Whitlock Road on Sunday.

Investigators say human remains believed to be the homeowner, Charles Garfinkel, were found in the home. Investigators say the remains of Garfinkel’s dog were found in the home on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Investigators say officers believed Garfinkel and his dog were still in the home when the fire started Sunday after family members told investigators that no one had spoken to Garfinkel since the fire.

The remains found in the home have been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville to confirm the identity.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the fire with assistance from multiple state and local agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI Fire Investigation Unit.