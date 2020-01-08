South Side dominating early district play

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the South Side boys program, basketball is a lifestyle. Once again, the Hawks are off to another strong start and find themselves as the number one ranked team in Class AA, according to the AP state wide polls.

Following last night’s win over Adamsville, South Side improves to 16-0 on the season, and 4-0 in district play. The Hawks play with speed on both ends of the floor, making their full court defense, and transitional offense a serious threat.

Coach Fuller’s team is led by seven experienced seniors, all returning from last year’s team. The Hawks will wrap up this week of competition with a home game this Friday night against district opponent, Riverside.