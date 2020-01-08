Team chemistry a key to TCA’s strong start

JACKSON, Tenn. — The TCA girls basketball team is off to great start to the 2019-2020 season, primarily due to strong senior leadership. At 14-1, the Lady Lions have established themselves as one of the top teams in Division II-A.

Coach Coble’s team is focused on building a foundation based on togetherness, starting with his senior class. The Lady Lions are currently undefeated in district play, with an upcoming contest at Jackson Christian scheduled for Friday night.