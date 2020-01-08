Two brothers arrested on drug, gun charges

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Two brothers have been arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police responded to a report shots fired Sunday night on Frankie Lane, according to the release.

Officers later saw a man standing near the intersection at Trice Street, the release says. Officers were able to identify the man as Gary Hart due to multiple prior interactions with him.

The release says Hart began walking away from the officers with his hands in his pockets, while yelling and continuing to ignore officers’ commands. Officers ultimately deployed a Taser, the release says.

Hart had ammunition in his pockets, and spent casings were found in the area, according to the the release.

The release says officers recovered a high-powered rifle believed to belong to Hart, and later searched Hart’s brother Jerry’s home on Frankie Lane.

The release says officers believed Hart had been staying with Jerry Hart since Gary’s release from prison a few weeks earlier.

During the search, investigators say they found drug paraphernalia, a loaded gun, a handgun with the serial numbers ground off and a gun reported stolen from Jackson, the release says.

Gary Hart is currently charged with disorderly conduct, resisting stop/frisk, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm/ammunition and theft under $1,000.

Jerry Hart is currently charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm/ammunition and theft under $1,000. He is also charged in an unrelated robbery investigation on Thursday, January 2.