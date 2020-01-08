West Tennesseans react to events in Middle East

JACKSON, Tenn.– Events in the Middle East spark conversations, concerns and reactions from people across the country.

“We just need to pray for everybody, everyone involved, even the Iranians,” said Medina resident Michelle Crain.

Crain, like many of us, is following the events unfolding in the Middle East.

“With every action, there’s a reaction. Now, we just need to keep on our toes and watch everything that’s going on,” Crain said.

After a U.S. attack kills Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Dr. Sean Evans, a political science professor at Union University, explains Iran’s response.

“What Iran did was launch ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq. This is their response to that attack,” Dr. Evans said.

Some West Tennesseans feel that the attack on General Soleimani was justified.

“He’s a terrorist, and he had control of a whole country, which is all power for a terrorist,” Jackson resident Dennis Christianson said. “If you cut the head off the snake, it’s harder to grow.”

“If we didn’t stop him now, then he was going to continue doing all of this. We would still have the problems he was causing,” Crain said.

Others who did not feel comfortable commenting on camera, who disagree with the attack, felt that it could cause problems down the road.

“People begin to express concerns because of their preconceived notions of President Trump,” Dr. Evans said.

However, Americans may not need to worry. Dr. Evans explains that there isn’t much support for a war with Iran.

“I don’t think they’re going to retaliate anymore. I think they’ll sit down and we will put more pressure on them, and maybe we can get something out of it,” Christianson said.

President Donald Trump announced that he will impose economic sanctions against Iran.