Fundraiser helps woman who lost everything in December fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lois Watkins lost everything in a house fire on December 18, including her ID, cash and most of her belongings.

“When I try to think about it, the whole picture, it’s too overwhelming for me right now. I told my children, ‘I’m homeless. I don’t have anything,'” Watkins said.

Watkins worked for the Jackson-Madison County School System for 40 years, and she has been an employee at the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex for more than 10 years.

“One of the firefighters actually called me while it was still going on, and we started trying to figure out what we could do to help Ms. Lois,” said Jason Compton, Director of Operations for the Sportsplex.

“You never know how fast your life can change and you don’t have anything,” Watkins said.

They came up with a solution: A bank account which takes monetary donations.

“Anyone can go to any First Bank location, and drop off any type of donation to try and help Ms. Lois get back on her feet,” Compton said.

The Sportsplex is also accepting donations, including furniture and household goods.

“Whenever she does have a place of her own, we’ll have some stuff that we can help put back in her house for her. We’re taking in stuff all the time,” Compton said.

“It means a lot to me to know people out there love me. I thank them for that,” Watkins said.

“If you want to tell us who you are, we’d love to tell her who drops that off. If you want to tell them at the bank who you are, I know Ms. Lois would love to send you a ‘Thank you’ note, but if you want it to be anonymous, that’s fine too,” Compton said.

If you want to donate at one of the First Bank locations, ask to deposit money into account number 87947909, the fundraising account for Lois Watkins.