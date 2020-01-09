Local sheriff’s department updates jail information system

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department is updating their jail system, but that means a program many victims use for updates on their cases will be temporarily unavailable.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is updating their electronic jail maintenance system, but Mobile Patrol, the system that many people use to check that offenders are still in custody, won’t have access to the jail’s list of inmates.

“A lot of people think that [with] the app we are providing information. We are in a sense, but while they are doing it they are just reading our data,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

Mobile Patrol is an app that residents use to view those who have been booked into jail, and also features information about safety.

“Just a phone app that you can track, basically, movements within a corrections facility. You can do it in Crockett County. You can do it all over the state, in all 95 counties, I’m sure,” Klyce said. “The same company that has Mobile Patrol is also in charge of developing software to notify crime victims in case they want to be notified when a perpetrator gets out of jail.”

Victims of crimes can set up alerts through the app for when an offender is transferred or released from custody, but during the system update, offender data in Crockett County will be unavailable. Klyce says he believes the site could be down for up to two weeks.

“I am told it could be longer. At the best case scenario is two weeks. We are trying to get the word out to people and say, ‘Look, if you want to know somebody is going to be notified and you’re already signed up on SAVIN or Mobile Patrol, then it is not going to work for the next two to three weeks,'” Klyce said.

Klyce says if you need to be notified when an inmate is released from Crockett County jail, call the sheriff’s department to request that notification until the software is back online.

If you are a victim of a crime and need to be notified about an offender release, you can call the jail at (731) 696-2121.