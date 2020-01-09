Madison growing from years of hard work

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four years ago, the Madison boys basketball team was struggling to string together wins. It’s been a process years in the making, but this season the Mustangs are reaping the benefits of their hard work on the court.

Following Tuesday night’s win over South Gibson, Madison is currently 14-2 heading into their district schedule.

The group of seniors on the Mustang roster have been playing together for several years now, making this a team that naturally connects with each other. They’ll have a chance to make an opening statement in District 14-A tomorrow night when they host Peabody.