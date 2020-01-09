‘New Year, New You’ blood drive held by Lifeline Blood Services

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the start of a new year, one organization is asking for you to make a change and save lives.

Lifeline Blood Services is kicking off it’s “New Year, New You” blood drive in the Hub City.

Lifeline is in critical need of O-positive and O-negative blood, but all other blood types are needed as well.

Those who donated blood Thursday received free shirts, but there were many prizes donors could register to win.

“We have three months of personal training sessions from Next Level Training and Fitness. We also have available for you to win a head to toe spa package from Jackson Massage and Day Spa, plus two $100 gift cards from The Corner Boutique,” said Lifeline Blood Services public relations coordinator Cherie Parker.

Parker says January is a difficult time to collect enough blood due to bad weather and many people becoming sick.

Lifeline Blood Services provides blood to 20 hospitals across West Tennessee.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Lifeline at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.