Parsons, Decatur County Head Start Centers application period opens Jan. 15

PARSONS, Tenn. — The Parsons and Decatur County Head Start programs will begin taking applications for the 2020-2021 school year that begins in the fall.

Pre-registration for 3 and 4-year-old children will be held at the Parsons Head Start Center located at 140 Texas Avenue in Parsons from Wednesday, January 15 to Friday, January 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to a news release from the Southwest Human Resource Agency.

To register, parents need to show child’s name, birth date and TennCare Card, according to the release.

The SWHRA says parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization records from either the health department or child’s physician, as well as verification of income through a income tax form 1040, W-2 form, pay stub or Families First.