Rebels rolling early in 2020

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — After a run to the state tournament last year, the McKenzie boys basketball team has not missed a beat to begin the 2019-2020 season. The Rebels return key players at the guard position and have made a few new additions down low in the post.

McKenzie is currently 14-0 and the state’s number one ranked team in Class A. They’ll look to build off this hot start tomorrow night when they travel to Bruceton.