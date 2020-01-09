Weakley Co. residents warned of phone scam involving sheriff’s office

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a phone scam, in which the callers are posing as department officials.

In a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Thursday, investigators say the caller will identify themselves as a member of the sheriff’s office, and has previously used the names of Sheriff Michael Wilson, Capt. Terry McDade and Investigator Marty Plunk.

The post says the caller claims that a relative of the resident needs money for bail. The caller has also claimed there are arrest warrants or civil summons against the person, the post says.

The caller is asking residents to get money orders or money cards to clear up issues, according to the post.

The department is now reminding residents that they do not ask for money or personal information over the phone, and that no one should give out personal information over the phone.

Residents are reminded not to answer phone numbers that are not familiar.